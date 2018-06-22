AirAsia flight captain puts AC on full blast to deplane passengers

In a video that he uploaded on his Facebook profile, it was seen that passengers were arguing with on-board staff for switching off the blower

Some passengers on an AirAsia India flight from Kolkata to Bagdogra on Wednesday complained of ill treatment at the hands of airline staff after the flight was delayed by four-and-a-half hours, a passenger claimed. Indian Oil Corporation Executive Director (West Bengal) Dipankar Ray, who was onboard the same flight, said the staff behaved in a very "unprofessional and rude" manner with the passengers and asked them to de-board, leading to an altercation between both sides.

"The flight was scheduled to depart at 9 am and was initially delayed by 30 minutes. After boarding, we kept sitting inside the aircraft for one-and-a-half hours with no food or water at all," Ray said. The flight captain then instructed all passengers to de-board without any explanation, he added.

"When passengers refused to de-board due to heavy rains outside, the captain put the air-conditioning blower on full blast to hound the passengers out. It created a scary scene as heavy fog was created inside the plane and it was very suffocating," Ray said. He further said that many women passengers started vomiting and children were crying.

In a video that he uploaded on his Facebook profile, it was seen that passengers were arguing with on-board staff for switching off the blower. "This is the way the aviation industry works in India. This #AirAsiaservice was particularly scary ... Avoid Air Asia," Ray said in the video post on Facebook.

