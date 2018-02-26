AirAsia plane makes emergency landing in Japan

Feb 26, 2018, 11:23 IST | IANS

An AirAsia flight made an emergency landing on Monday in Japan's Okinawa prefecture due to problems in the engine, the Transport Ministry said

AirAsia

An AirAsia flight made an emergency landing on Monday in Japan's Okinawa prefecture due to problems in the engine, the Transport Ministry said.

According to the ministry, none of the 379 passengers and crew members aboard the flight bound for Kuala Lumpur were injured, reports Xinhua news agency.

The plane's right engine indicated problems, forcing the captain to shut the troubled engine down and declare an emergency landing.

The plane touched down at Naha airport. The plane had initially departed from Tokyo's Haneda airport, the ministry added. 

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

japan
Go to top