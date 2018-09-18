Aircel-Maxis case: Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

national

Karti Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Karti Chidambaram, accused in Aircel-Maxis money laundering case to travel to the United States of America from September 20 to 30, for his daughter's admission.

However, the apex court asked Karti to follow the rules and regulations that were issued earlier.

On September 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly told the top court that to delay the investigation, Karti has been misusing the liberty granted to him to travel abroad.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Patiala High Court adjourned the hearing on the plea filed by the ED seeking cancellation of interim relief granted to Karti till September 25.

The case, which emerged out of the 2G spectrum cases, pertains to a grant by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in the year 2006 when P. Chidambaram was the Finance Minister under the UPA-I government.

It's worth pointing out that this is not the first time that the supreme court has allowed Karti Chidambaram to go abroad. He was allowed to visit the United Kingdom, France and the United States of America from July 23 to 31, making it clear that he has to abide by the conditions imposed by it in an earlier similar order.

The apex court had said that Karti will have to surrender his passport with the ED when he returns from his visit. The court had allowed Karti to travel abroad with certain conditions, including that he would not open or close any bank account abroad.

Karti has been facing criminal cases being investigated by the ED and the CBI. One of the cases relates to FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.

(With Inputs from ANI)

