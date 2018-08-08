Aircraft carrying seven passengers overshoots runway in Rajasthan

national

Jaipur-Sri Ganganagar flight services were launched on July 10 as a part of intra-state air connectivity project of the state government by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje

Representational picture

An aircraft ferrying seven passengers from Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar overshot the runway during landing due to the presence of birds at the Lalgarh airstrip on Tuesday. All passengers and crew members are safe. "VTUDN belonging to Supreme Transport Organisation Pvt Ltd on Tuesday overshot the runway during landing. All passengers and crew are safe. The aircraft was on regular flight on Jaipur-Lalgarh-Jaipur route," sources at Jaipur airport told IANS.

The accident was reported at 5.30 p.m during landing when birds came flying on the airstrip at the scheduled landing point. So, it was being landed at a place slightly ahead of its scheduled point from where it could not be controlled and eventually it overshot, hitting a boundary wall. In a statement, Ammeet K. Agarwal, President and CEO Supreme Airlines said: "Flight, #503 Jaipur to Sri Ganganagar with seven passengers and two pilots on-board overshot the runway at Lalgarh.

"Since runway length is only 3,000 feet, after overshooting, the aircraft hit the boundary wall. There is no hurt to any passenger or pilot. There is no severe damage to any property including aircraft." The aircraft had departed from the Sanganer airport of Jaipur for Lalgarh. Jaipur-Sri Ganganagar flight services were launched on July 10 as a part of intra-state air connectivity project of the state government by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

