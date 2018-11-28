Aircraft wheel collapses on landing in Myanmar

international

Representational picture

The front wheel of a training aircraft of the Myanmar National Airlines collapsed as it touched the tarmac at the airport in Mon during landing, official said on Wednesday.

All five pilots and four cabin crew on board escaped unhurt in the Tuesday's incident, Xinhua quoted the Information and Public Relations Department official as saying.

The XY AMB aircraft had taken off from the Yangon International Airport at 8.47 a.m. and landed at the Mawlamyine Airport at 9.20 a.m.

