Airline diverts flight after man grabs woman's crotch, touches innappropriately

This image has been used for representational purposes only

American Airlines diverted one of its flights to Oklahoma after a man grabbed a woman by her crotch and kept touching her arm repeatedly.

According to a federal criminal complaint, the accused, James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy was charged with abusive sexual contact aboard Americal Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City.

According to a report in CNN, James Clayton Cholewinski-Boy grabbed the woman "by the crotch". After the victim asked him to stop misbehaving and pushed him away, he threw his hands up and said 'sorry'.

The victim did not waste another moment before she alerted the crew on the flight. She was immediately shifted to another seat. The flight was diverted to Tulsa International Airport as the police arrested James for public intoxication and was charged with abusive sexual contact.

"The public should know these allegations pertain to criminal sexual misconduct by Mr Cholewinski-Boy against a female passenger, not a threat to the plane or air travel," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma, Trent Shores, said in a statement.

The incident was addressed by the airlines as they stated, "The quick actions of our crew ensured the safety and wellbeing of our customers on the flight."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates