Airports Authority of India starts shuttle service at Srinagar airport

The AAI has, on the instructions of K Vijay Kumar, advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, started a ferry service from the drop gate to the terminal building," an official spokesman said

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) Saturday started a shuttle service from the drop gate of the airport here to its terminal building for the convenience of passengers, an official said.

"Taking note of the inconvenience faced by air travellers at the Srinagar International airport, the AAI has, on the instructions of K Vijay Kumar, advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir governor, started a ferry service from the drop gate to the terminal building," an official spokesman said here. Kumar has hailed AAI authorities for launching the shuttle service which, he said, would be of immense use to passengers, the spokesman said.

He said according to airport director Akash Deep the shuttle service comprising Innova cars will take people to and fro the drop gate and the terminal building every 10 minutes. Travellers will be charged Rs 20 for the service, the spokesman said. "We have roped in the taxi operators of the airport stand for the purpose and they have already started the service," Deep said.

