Airports Authority of India clarifies viral signboard was morphed

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 17:07 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

After the clarification, Shabana Azmi, too, has deleted the photo.

Pic courtesy/Shabana Azmi's Instagram
A day after reports surfaced of a photo at Chennai airport with the signboard reading, 'Eating carpet strictly prohibited', the Airpports Authority of India has issued a clarification saying that the image is morphed. 

"Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking," the tweet read.

After the clarification, Shabana Azmi has deleted the photo that she had shared. 

