Airports Authority of India clarifies viral signboard was morphed

A day after reports surfaced of a photo at Chennai airport with the signboard reading, 'Eating carpet strictly prohibited', the Airpports Authority of India has issued a clarification saying that the image is morphed.

"Important Announcement from #AAI Since 2015, this morphed image shown has been doing rounds time and again. Requesting everyone not to circulate any such photographs without proper fact-checking," the tweet read.

After the clarification, Shabana Azmi has deleted the photo that she had shared.

