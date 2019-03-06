Airstrike was not a military action, says Nirmala Sitharaman

national

She also said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had not given any casualty figure in his media briefing after the airstrike and only gave a statement which is the government's "position"

Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday the Indian Air Force strike that destroyed a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot area was "not a military action" as there was no civilian casualty. She also said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had not given any casualty figure in his media briefing after the airstrike and only gave a statement which is the government's "position".

Gokhale has said the non-military and preemptive strike on the JeM training camp killed a "very large number" of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders. Sitharaman's remarks come amid some Opposition leader demanding evidence about the number of terrorists killed in the airstrike.

The IAF, which carried out the strike on February 26, said on Monday that the government would provide details on the casualty figures as the Air Force only sees if a target has been hit or not.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever