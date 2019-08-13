Aishwarya Pissay becomes first Indian to claim world title

other-sports

Pissay, 23, from Bangalore also finished second in the FIM Junior category on Sunday

Aishwarya Pissay

Varpalota (Hungary): Aishwarya Pissay became the first Indian to claim a world title in motorsports, annexing the FIM World Cup in the women’s category after the final round of the championship here.

Pissay, 23, from Bangalore also finished second in the FIM Junior category on Sunday. Aishwarya, who won the first round in Dubai and was placed third (Portugal), fifth (Spain) and fourth (Hungary) in the subsequent outings, finished with a tally of 65 points, just four ahead of Portugal’s Rita Vieira in the final overall standings for women.

She was placed second in the junior category with 46 points, behind championship winner Tomas de Gavardo (60) of Chile.

