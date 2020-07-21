Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya to stay in hospital

Though Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya are on the road to recovery, they are unlikely to be discharged soon. The two will complete their quarantine in hospital, instead of in Jalsa. It is learnt that the mother and daughter, who had mild symptoms, want to completely recover before going home, which would take over a week.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya were admitted to Nanavati Hospital on Friday after they complained of fever and throat pain. Amitabh Bachchan, who continues to be active on social media, has again expressed how overwhelmed he is with the love and get-well wishes that he has been receiving ever since he was hospitalised.

Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday (July 11) night and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. All members of the Bachchan family along with their household staff were tested. While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan tested positive, Jaya Bachchan has tested negative. All the three bungalows of the Bachchan family -- Jalsa, Prateeksha And Janak -- were fumigated and sanitised by the BMC officials.

Most of the staff members working at the Bachchans' four bungalows, Jalsa, Janak, Vatsa and Pratiksha, in Juhu Scheme, have tested negative for the virus. Nearly 60 people, including the staff, who were considered high-risk after Amitabh and Abhishek were hospitalised, underwent the test.

Ever since Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been tested COVID-19 positive over the last weekend, prayers, 'get well soon' messages and good wishes for their quick recovery have flooded the social media since then.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news