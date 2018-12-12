Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor mend fences?

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband Abhishek Bachchan was engaged to Karisma Kapoor, but broke it off within a few months

Karisma Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor used to avoid crossing paths. It was said that there was awkwardness between them as Lolo is Abhishek Bachchan's ex-fiancee. The two got engaged in 2002, but broke it off within a few months.

Now, Ash and Lolo seem to have forgotten the past. The two were seen dancing together at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations in Udaipur. A video of them shaking a leg is doing the rounds of social media. Looks like they have let bygones be bygones and are keen to begin anew.

While Karisma Kapoor is super active on social media, it's been barely a year that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had made her social media debut by opening an Instagram account.

Talking about her experience about the same, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said: "I think it's the patience, prodding and perseverance of my well-wishers... I mean, it's the way of the world; I get it. The reason I stayed away for so long was that the nature of the beast is such that it becomes a business. Everyone wants numbers, they start to see it as a barometric reflection of your popularity or status. How do you then monetise it, or treat it professionally?"

"It's fine that it's a business at the end of the day, but I didn't want to get drawn into that entire world, the drama. That said, it's a way of life, it's the world in which our kids are growing up, it's here to stay, and there's nothing wrong with it," added the mother of one.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates