Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rohan Sippy teaming up again?
If trade sources are to be believed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rohan Sippy are planning to collaborate on a dark thriller
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
If trade sources are to be believed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rohan Sippy are planning to collaborate on a dark thriller. Ash and hubby Abhishek Bachchan had teamed up for Rohan's 2003 directorial venture, Kuch Naa Kaho.
Rohan Sippy
Junior B was also part of his films, Bluffmaster (2005) and Dum Maro Dum (2011). Rohan is Abhishek's childhood buddy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to begin work on the project after the release of Fanne Khan, which is scheduled for July this year.
Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks like a perfect diva in the first look of Fanne Khan
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Trending Video