Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rohan Sippy teaming up again?

If trade sources are to be believed Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rohan Sippy are planning to collaborate on a dark thriller. Ash and hubby Abhishek Bachchan had teamed up for Rohan's 2003 directorial venture, Kuch Naa Kaho.



Junior B was also part of his films, Bluffmaster (2005) and Dum Maro Dum (2011). Rohan is Abhishek's childhood buddy. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is said to begin work on the project after the release of Fanne Khan, which is scheduled for July this year.

