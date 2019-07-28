Aishwarya Rai Bachchan cheers for Abhishek's Pink Panthers

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers

Pic: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's official Instagram account

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya sent in good wishes for husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers. The actress posted a photograph with Aaradhya on Instagram as they cheered for her husband's kabaddi team.

Showing team spirit, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were wearing team jerseys and were cheering for him. Abhishek reacted to the image, calling them his "good luck charms".

View this post on Instagram ððððð A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onJul 27, 2019 at 12:09pm PDT

And the charm worked as Abhishek's Jaipur Pink Panthers registered a big win over Bengal Warriors during the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on Saturday.

Congratulating the team, Aishwarya shared a group picture with the players. She wrote: "God bless boyz...Shine on Pink Pantherrrrssss."

View this post on Instagram ðððGOD BLESS BOYZâ¨SHINE ON PINK PANTHERRRRSSSSâ¨ðð A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onJul 27, 2019 at 7:53pm PDT

On the film front, Aishwarya was last seen in "Fanney Khan", which also featured Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will reportedly be seen in Mani Ratnam's ambitious project "Ponniyin Selvan".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates