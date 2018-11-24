Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a new nickname at home, and its adorable

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's extended family in Mangalore also refer to her by the nickname

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Not many know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is fondly called Gulu by mother Vrinda, brother Aditya and his wife Shrima. Her extended family in Mangalore also refer to her by the nickname.

In an 'ask me anything' session on social media, Shrima was asked: how does she explain to her kids why their aunt (Aishwarya) is so famous?' She quickly replied, "That is never a topic in my house. She is Gulu maami at home." We wonder what's her nickname in the Bachchan household.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her daughter Aaradhya's seventh birthday. The actress held a grand party for the little one, and a source added: "Aishwarya has been planning the party for days, looking into every detail, including the invites, the cake and decor. The theme of the bash is seven, so the decor is along the lines of the seven wonders of the world and the hues of the rainbow. The cake too is in the shape of the numeral."

Also Read: Will Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Team Up?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates