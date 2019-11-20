Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves daughter Aaradhya 'infinitely'; see photo

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her eighth birthday on November 16. The little one's parents held a starry bash for her and their friends from the industry. The who's who of Bollywood attended Aaradhya's birthday bash, namely Karan Johar and his kids Roohi and Yash, SRK with Gauri and AbRam, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani with his family and many others.

Now, doting mum Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to once again profess her undying love for her tiny tot. Aish shared a sweet photo of Aaradhya on Instagram and wrote, "MY WORLD. I LOVE YOU INFINITELY."

The picture seems to be taken at Aaradhya's birthday as she can be seen wearing the same pretty dress in her birthday pictures. Here's a photo below from the party:

We think Aaradhya looked adorable at her birthday party in her princess-like dress. The little one is extremely close to her mum Aishwarya and regularly accompanies her to major international and national events.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent and hit the big screens on October 18.

