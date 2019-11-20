Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves daughter Aaradhya 'infinitely'; see photo
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet photo of daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Instagram; check it out!
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya celebrated her eighth birthday on November 16. The little one's parents held a starry bash for her and their friends from the industry. The who's who of Bollywood attended Aaradhya's birthday bash, namely Karan Johar and his kids Roohi and Yash, SRK with Gauri and AbRam, celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani with his family and many others.
Now, doting mum Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has taken to Instagram to once again profess her undying love for her tiny tot. Aish shared a sweet photo of Aaradhya on Instagram and wrote, "MY WORLD. I LOVE YOU INFINITELY."
The picture seems to be taken at Aaradhya's birthday as she can be seen wearing the same pretty dress in her birthday pictures. Here's a photo below from the party:
We think Aaradhya looked adorable at her birthday party in her princess-like dress. The little one is extremely close to her mum Aishwarya and regularly accompanies her to major international and national events.
On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's titular evil witch character in the Hindi version of the recent release Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Joachim Ronning directorial is a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent and hit the big screens on October 18.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned 8 on November 16, and the proud parents hosted a bash at their Juhu residence. All pictures/Yogen Shah
In picture: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Brinda Rai arrived at the party.
-
Aaradhya Bachchan was fondly being called Beti B by media and later fans of the Bachchans.
In picture: Karan Johar also attended the bash with twins Yash and Roohi.
-
Aaradhya Bachchan's upbringing is very normal is what Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once told mid-day and she would like it to remain that way. "She has had a very normal upbringing till now. It's not like we sit her down and show her our films. I can't say she is blissfully unaware, she is aware of what we do. She obviously sees our posters all over the city. She is aware of who we are."
-
Aishwarya Bachchan says since Aaradhya is born into a family of movie stars, she is aware of little things in the business, such as getting clicked by photographers constantly. In fact, the youngest Bachchan has also started posing for the paparazzi and playing around with the lens.
In picture: AbRam Khan arrived at friend Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday party with papa Shah Rukh Khan and mum Gauri Khan.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who mentioned how Aaradhya Bachchan is getting used to the world of paparazzi said, "She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says 'mumma, not me na?' when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out."
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always takes Aaradhya along for most of her international events. She strongly believes that travelling is one of the best ways to get exposed to the world. Isn't that a great thought?
In picture: Sonali Bendre with Goldie Behl and son Ranveer Behl at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash.
-
Speaking about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's professional journey, the Miss World was last seen in Fanney Khan, along with Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor.
In picture: Genelia D'Souza with Rahyl, Riaan and husband Riteish Deshmukh at the bash.
-
Aaradhya Bachchan saw Fanney Khan as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's first film.
In picture: Speaking about Riteish Deshmukh, the actor was last seen in Milap Zaveri's Marjaavaan as a dwarf.
-
Asked about Aaradhya's reaction after watching Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "I think her smiling eyes said it all. She had actually seen me shoot a part of my song in Fanney Khan."
In picture: Farah Khan Kunder's son Czar with sisters Anya and Diva at Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash.
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan further added, "When she heard there was a screening, she expressed a wish to see the film with all her friends and their parents. So all her friends came with their parents and had a good time."
In picture: Daboo Ratnani with the family.
-
Natasha Poonawalla also attended the birthday party with husband Adar Poonawalla and kids.
-
Bunty Walia, Vanessa Parmar, daughter Airah Walia and son at the bash.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan turned a year older on November 16, 2019, and the proud parents hosted a birthday bash for their darling princess in Juhu, Mumbai. Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Johar, Roohi Johar, Yash Johar, Rahyl Deshmukh, Riaan Deshmukh, Daboo Ratnani, Czar Kunder, Anya Kunder and Diva Kunder also attended the birthday party. We have pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's winning strokes in her life