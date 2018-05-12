Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes Instagram debut, shares photo with Aaradhya

One of the stunning ladies' Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes her social media debut through the photo-sharing site - Instagram. Before the actress makes her smashing appearance on Cannes red carpet, the beauty has joined the medium to share her life



This is the first photo shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram

One of the biggest Bollywood divas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a huge fan following, not only in India but also across the globe. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who is presently in Cannes has made her Instagram debut and the first picture shared by her is incredibly cute and emotional.

The gorgeous diva shared her first post around 8 pm with pieces of a grid picture that completed a collage of her holding Aaradhya in her arms when she was just a tiny tot.

The global icon captioned the pic as "And I was born again".

The pic is unpretentious and will make everyone emotional as it expresses the bonding between a mother and her child. As we all know that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to Aaradhya, this pic clearly shows the emotional side of the actress.

Instantly her fans started commenting on the post but the cutest comment on the pic was by none other than Abhishek Bachchan. Soon after the actress uploaded the grid Junior Bachchan commented,” How about a photo credit Mrs.B?

There were a lot of speculations regarding the authenticity of Aishwarya's Instagram handle but when Abhishek Bachchan commented all the rumours faded away.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been grabbing the eyeballs for her Instagram debut and her upcoming appearance at Cannes 2018 since the past few days and we can't wait to witness what will be her first look from her first day.

