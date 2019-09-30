Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets singer Camila Cabello in Paris

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted at the Paris Fashion Week and walked the ramp for the Italian designer, Giambattista Valli. The stunning actor walked for the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile alongside Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebede. The Paris Fashion Week is being held at the iconic Monnaie de Paris.

The actor is making the most of her Paris escapade, reuniting with friends from the international turf. Days after posting a video with Longoria, she was snapped with Cabello in Paris, where the actor jetted off for the Paris Fashion Week. After walking the ramp at the French capital for a beauty brand that she has long been an ambassador of, the actor, along with daughter Aaradhya, was seen goofing around with the Havana hit-maker.

Rai even took to her Instagram account and posted a video with Eva Longoria, take a look right here:

As far as Aishwarya's clout is concerned, she was the first Indian actor to represent the country at Festival De Cannes back in 2002 when her film, Devdas, was screened. She has also acted in multiple international projects and represented India on a global platform.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in last year's Fanney Khan is now gearing up for another film with Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan, where she will be essaying a double role.

