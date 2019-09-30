MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meets singer Camila Cabello in Paris

Updated: Sep 30, 2019, 14:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Days after posting a video with Eva Longoria, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was snapped with Camila Cabello in Paris.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Camila Cabello
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Camila Cabello

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan debuted at the Paris Fashion Week and walked the ramp for the Italian designer, Giambattista Valli. The stunning actor walked for the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile alongside Eva Longoria, Camilla Cabello, Helen Mirren, Geri Horner, Amber Heard, Doutzen Kroes and Liya Kebede. The Paris Fashion Week is being held at the iconic Monnaie de Paris.

The actor is making the most of her Paris escapade, reuniting with friends from the international turf. Days after posting a video with Longoria, she was snapped with Cabello in Paris, where the actor jetted off for the Paris Fashion Week. After walking the ramp at the French capital for a beauty brand that she has long been an ambassador of, the actor, along with daughter Aaradhya, was seen goofing around with the Havana hit-maker.

Rai even took to her Instagram account and posted a video with Eva Longoria, take a look right here:

As far as Aishwarya's clout is concerned, she was the first Indian actor to represent the country at Festival De Cannes back in 2002 when her film, Devdas, was screened. She has also acted in multiple international projects and represented India on a global platform.

On the work front, the actor who was last seen in last year's Fanney Khan is now gearing up for another film with Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan, where she will be essaying a double role.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

aishwarya rai bachchanaaradhya bachchanparisbollywood newsEntertainment News

Here's what Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were upto this week!

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
SUNDAY MID-DAY: BOOK A COPY
The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai

The only weekend paper made-to-order for Mumbai