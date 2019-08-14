Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan pay tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor come together to pay tribute to the CRPF Jawans

Tiger Shroff, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan/picture courtesy: SRPF Twitter account

Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor have come together to pay tribute to the CRPF Jawans who died in the terror attack at Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, in February.

These stars have shot for a patriotic song, Tu Desh Mera, which is dedicated to the Pulwama martyrs. A day before Independence day, CRPF India unveiled the song's poster and tweeted: "Official poster of the tribute song for CRPF Martyrs of Pulwama. Bollywood comes together to pay homage to the Pulwama Martyrs of CRPF."

In the poster, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tiger Shroff, Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor are seen posing and saluting the Jawans. Singers such as Javed Ali, Jubin Nautiyal, Shabab Sabri and Kabir Singh have lent their voices for this patriotic track.

Not only this, but CRPF also thanked Shah Rukh Khan for his impeccable contribution towards this patriotic song. Here's what they tweeted.

We thank @iamsrk for his contribution in the tribute song by @HAPPYPRODINDIA #TuDeshMera dedicated to the Pulwama Martyrs. pic.twitter.com/PGiSifoRcX — ð®ð³CRPFð®ð³ (@crpfindia) August 14, 2019

