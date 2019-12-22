Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares a throwback picture of her parents on their 50th wedding anniversary

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was in a nostalgic mode today. Her parents, Krishnaraj Rai and Brindya Rai would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary today on December 22, and taking to her Instagram account, she shared a throwback picture to wish them on this occasion.

She wrote- LOVE TOU ETERNALLY.. and Beyond... ALWAYS ALLLWAYS. Happy 50th ANNIVERSARY MY GOLDEN ANGELS. Take a look at the post right here:

We all know how close the actress was to her parents. Her father passed away in 2017 and that was the reason the Bachchan family didn't celebrate any festival that year. Recently, on her father's birth anniversary, Abhishek Bachchan took to his Insta account to remember his father-in-law, have a look in case you missed:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) onNov 20, 2019 at 3:38am PST

Coming to the work front, ever since her comeback, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has started in films like Jazbaa, Fanney Khan, Sarbjit, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. She's now gearing up to reunite with Mani Ratnam for the film, Ponniyin Selvan. This would be their fourth collaboration together after Iruvar, Guru, and Raavan.

