Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shares heartwarming post on mother's birthday

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a heart-melting post on her mother Brindya Rai's birthday on Saturday.

Aishwarya took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs. One features an image of her mother and the other has Brindya along with Aher granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

"Our Darling Mommyyy-Doddaaa. We LOVE you Our Birthday Girl... Shine On," Aishwarya captioned the images, which currently have over 245K likes. Have a look right here:

Aishwarya was last seen on screen in Fanney Khan, directed by debutant Atul Manjrekar. A remake of Everybody's Famous!, Fanney Khan tells the story of a middle-aged father of a young, aspiring, and an overweight teenage girl whom he pushes to be a singer. He kidnaps a famous soloist to make way for his daughter to become a star.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news