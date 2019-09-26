Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to be next seen in a double role?

Buzz is that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will play a double role in Mani Ratnam's Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical novel. Ash will essay the role of the mother as well as the daughter in the film.

It is being said that Ash plays Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, chancellor and treasurer of the Chola kingdom, and Nandini's mother, Mandakini Devi's part in the period drama.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 movie Fanney Khan, which didn't do as well as expected at the box office. Ponniyin Selvan's principal is reported to begin from next year. Reports suggest that the film may also star Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also unveiled her wax statue at Madame Tussauds Sydney recently. Mark Connolly, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Sydney, said, "The pose of the figure is based on her red carpet look at the Robin Hood film premiere at the 63rd Cannes Film Festival in May 2010 and we think it looks spot on! She is only in Sydney until January 2020 so be sure to catch her before she jets back off to Madame Tussauds New York!"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates