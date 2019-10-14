Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns evil fairy for Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently shot for a promo for the Angelina Jolie-starrer Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil in which she is the Hindi voice of Jolie. French make up artist and hairstylist Florian Hurel made Ash camera-ready in a look inspired by Maleficent, which channels the wickedness of the evil fairy.

Florian Hurel, who also worked with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in The Sky Is Pink, adds that PeeCee and Deepika Padukone lovemaking drastic changes to their looks in films and photoshoots.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is a sequel to the 2014 film Maleficent, where the fans witnessed the events that made the most notorious villain curse a baby Princess Aurora. The first 'Maleficent' was a box office smash minting USD 758.5 million globally on a budget of USD 180 million when it released in 2014. Joachim Ronning is directing the film and the story has been written by Linda Woolverton. Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie, and Duncan Henderson are producing the film. Matt Smith, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Michael Vieira will be executive producing the film. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 18

