Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at fashion show in Doha
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had all eyes on her as she sashayed down the ramp in a pearl white and red gown with intricate detailing, wooing the guests with her enigmatic presence
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking stunning as always, brought a fabulous close to Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha, Qatar as she turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya had all eyes on her as she sashayed down the ramp in a pearl white and red gown with intricate detailing, wooing the guests with her enigmatic presence.
Manish Malhotra poses with his muse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the fashion show
With a loosely tied bun and minimal jewellery, the 44-year-old looked nothing less than regal as she strutted down the runway. The beauty queen was last seen in Fanney Khan a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the fashion show
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai for the fashion event in Qatar. Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a series of images and video from the event. Here's a look at some of them:
Aishwarya also shared a photo with celeb make-up artist Mickey Contractor and daughter Aaradhya to wish Mickey on his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Mickling Love Forever [sic]"
