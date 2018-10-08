Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns showstopper for Manish Malhotra at fashion show in Doha

bollywood-fashion

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had all eyes on her as she sashayed down the ramp in a pearl white and red gown with intricate detailing, wooing the guests with her enigmatic presence

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra at a fashion event in Doha. All pictures/Pallav Paliwal

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, looking stunning as always, brought a fabulous close to Fashion Weekend International 2018 in Doha, Qatar as she turned showstopper for designer Manish Malhotra. Aishwarya had all eyes on her as she sashayed down the ramp in a pearl white and red gown with intricate detailing, wooing the guests with her enigmatic presence.



Manish Malhotra poses with his muse Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the fashion show

With a loosely tied bun and minimal jewellery, the 44-year-old looked nothing less than regal as she strutted down the runway. The beauty queen was last seen in Fanney Khan a one of its kind musical comedy, revolving around a father who wishes to fulfill his daughter's dream of becoming a singer. Helmed by Atul Manjrekar, the film also starred Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at the fashion show

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya and mother Brinda Rai for the fashion event in Qatar. Aishwarya took to her Instagram to share a series of images and video from the event. Here's a look at some of them:

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ In Doha A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 5, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

View this post on Instagram ðâ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 5, 2018 at 4:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram â¨ðLOVE OF MY LIFE ððð¤ðâ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 6, 2018 at 1:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram ðYou Complete Meððâ¨ðð¤ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 6, 2018 at 1:56am PDT

Aishwarya also shared a photo with celeb make-up artist Mickey Contractor and daughter Aaradhya to wish Mickey on his birthday and wrote, "Happy Birthday my Mickling Love Forever [sic]"

View this post on Instagram ðHappy Birthday my Micklingððð ðLove Forever ð A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onOct 5, 2018 at 4:48pm PDT

