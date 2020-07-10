Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wishes hubby Abhishek for his web debut Breathe; see post

When one kickstarts a new journey, all they need is support. Who is better than our family and friends to motivate us, especially during such a difficult time. Every couple stands tall as a pillar for each other, come what may. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are one power couple, who have been giving major relationship goals to many. Once again, the miss India has shared a sweet post, encouraging Junior Bachchan, as he gears up for the release of his digital debut, Breathe.

Loving wife Aishwarya's post for Abhishek's project will bring a smile on your face. The much-in-love duo is often seen showering loads of love and support towards each other. Here's what Aishwarya shared just before Breathe: Into The Shadows hits the web.

View this post on Instagram â¨ððSHINE ON BABYððâ¨ â¨BREATHE...â¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onJul 9, 2020 at 8:47am PDT

Abhishek Bachchan too shared a glimpse of his crime-thriller, which is now available on Amazon Prime Video. He shared:

The trailer of Breathe: Into the Shadows took us into the lives of distraught parents, played by Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen, who are searching for their kidnapped daughter, Siya. The trailer of the show has already raised some intriguing questions. Who is the mysterious kidnapper? Why is he called J? Why is Inspector Kabir Sawant (Amit Sadh) in jail? How far will Avinash and Abhi (Abhishek and Nithya) go to save their daughter? Find out the answer to these questions on July 10, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Speaking about his experience working for digital, Abhishek Bachchan shared, "When Vikram the producer and Mayank met me, incidentally I had just returned back from Amritsar from shooting 'Manmarziyan' and literally the day after they came and met me. The minute they took me through the plot-line or the story arch, I just instinctively knew that I had to do it and it had to be on Amazon Prime Video because only then you will be able to afford to really get under the skin of this character."

The series is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and created and directed by Mayank Sharma. The show has been deftly written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant and also features popular actors like Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. The show will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Also Read: Breathe: Into The Shadows Review (Episode 1-4): Not entirely breathless but quite gripping

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news