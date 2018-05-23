Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for mom Vrinda Rai is love, see photo

It's Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, Vrinda Rai's birthday, and the doting daughter's wish for her is as pure as any mother-daughter relationship



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

It is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, Vrinda Rai's birthday today, May 23, and the beautiful lady has posted an adorable birthday wish for her on Instagram account. She shared a throwback photo of hers with mommy dearest.

Aishwarya looks like a cheerful little girl with her mother in the photo. She described her feelings through the caption and wrote, "I LOVE YOU, YOU ARE...therefore i am...HAPPY HAAAPPPYYY BIRTHDAY MY ETERNALLY PRECIOUS MOMMYYY darliiinng (sic)."

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress went on a dinner date with her mother and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya is very close to her grandmother, and these pictures are just proof, where, Aaradhya won't let her grandmom go without hugging her.

Here are some pictures from their dinner outing:



Aaradhya Bachchan hugs her grandmother Vrinda Rai after their dinner outing. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with mother Vrinda Rai. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made dazzling appearances at the Cannes Film Festival and will be seen in Fanne Khan with Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen in the film Jasmine, and reportedly in the remake of Woh Kaun Thi (1964) with Shahid Kapoor and Raat Aur Din (1967).

Talking about it to mid-day, Aishwarya said, "After I was given a narration of Jasmine, I requested the team to rewrite a few things. So we'll see where that goes. Woh Kaun Thi and Raat Aur Din remakes are fabulous ideas. Once I return from Cannes, I will sit down with the team and understand how they want to remake the films. Only then will I take a call."

