Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for mother Vrinda Rai is sweet!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother, Vrinda Rai, celebrates her birthday on Thursday, May 23. The actress took to her social media account to share a beautiful photo of her mother and send out birthday wishes to her

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with mother Vrinda Rai. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

On Thursday, May 23, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her Instagram account to send birthday wishes to her mother Vrinda Rai. The actress, who just returned from Cannes Film Festival 2019, posted this adorable wish for her mother. She wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAA LOVE YOU ETERNALLY [sic]"

View this post on Instagram ðÂ¥°âÂ¤ï¸ÂHAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDAAAðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂ¤ÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂLOVE YOU ETERNALLY ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂâÂ¨ A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onMay 22, 2019 at 8:19pm PDT

There was a comment on this post that thanked Vrinda Rai for giving birth to the world's beautiful lady. Here's what the user wrote: "Happy birthday thank you for giving birth to most beautiful girl in the world [sic]" Isn't this sweet? A few days ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was at the Cannes Film Festival and she worked her magic in the French Riviera.

The actor reached Cannes along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan for the ongoing 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Like every year, Aishwarya turned heads with her fashion choices at Cannes 2019, be it in her white tulle gown by Ashi Studio or her metallic dual-toned fish-cut ensemble by Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a global style icon and countless people look up to her for her incredible style sense and the way she carries herself no matter what she wears. Last year, Aishwarya ruled in a Michael Cinco butterfly gown, which had the shades of violet, red and blue threadworks and which was embellished in Swarovski crystals and French palettes.

Read the full article here: Cannes 2019: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals the show in her red and black dress

On the professional front, rumours suggest that she may reunite with Mani Ratnam for a film based on the historical Tamil novel, Ponniyin Selvan. In the latest development, mid-day had learned that the actor has given a go-ahead to the period drama. With his favourite actor on board, the auteur has now put the multi-lingual into overdrive and hopes to take it on floors by the year-end.

While Rai has previously portrayed grey characters in Khakee (2005) and Dhoom 2 (2006), it will be interesting to see the performance that Ratnam extracts from her. Ever since her film launch in Iruvar (1997), she has given some of her most stellar performances under his guidance. Aishwarya was approached for the project last year. But she bid her time, understanding the layers of her character before giving the nod last month. Contrary to reports, Amitabh Bachchan is not part of the movie. Mohan Babu will play Aishwarya's husband.

