Aishwarya Rai emboldens differently-abled children. See photos

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is known to make the country proud at national and international levels, showed her love and support towards differently-abled children.

From greeting everyone with a Namaste to sharing thoughts about her culture to people she meets from all around the globe, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has always upheld her values, which is evident from the nature of her interactions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan says every person is differently-abled because everyone has different abilities and gifts. Aishwarya addressed students, teachers and parents at the Annual Function of Special Kids, hosted by Narsee Monjee Educational Trust, Mumbai on Tuesday.

"I feel everyone who is present here is differently-abled because we all have different abilities, different gifts but we have the blessing to realise our potential... That is, by far, the best medal we all can give to ourselves and we all can experience. So, kudos to all the participants. May God bless you," the actress said.

Aishwarya thanked the teachers and trainers who worked with the children. Dressed in a baby pink coat and denims, the 45-year-old initially took a Navy Salute, but after seeing the children do an Army Salute, she followed them to appreciate the efforts put by the children.



The mother of one of them said extra-curricular activities give students an opportunity to realise their potential.



During a sports meet organised by Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai today, Aishwarya was seen cheering to lift the spirit of children who participated in the event.

She said, "It gives an opportunity to these beautiful kids to participate and realise their potential, dream and more than anything else to build friendship that sports encourages you to experience."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan next will be seen on-screen along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Kashyap's "Gulab Jamun".

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from IANS and ANI