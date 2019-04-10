Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is sweet

Updated: Apr 10, 2019, 14:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is the sweetest. She shared a photo of hers with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is sweet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent a sweet birthday wish to her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of hers with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and gave an adorable caption. She wrote: "Happiness always." The trio made for a beautiful family portrait. It was on Tuesday, April 9 that Jaya Bachchan turned 71. 

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

âÂÂÂ¨Happiness alwaysðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) onApr 9, 2019 at 11:12am PDT

On the eve of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, the family sans Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted going out to possibly celebrate the Mili actor's 71st birthday. The family - Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan was seen in the new luxurious Mercedes car purchased by Amitabh Bachchan just a few days ago.

Could it be a gift for his wife Jaya from the megastar?

See Photos:

Jaya Bachchan birthday
Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan snapped together in their new car. Pictures: Yogen Shah. 

In this picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen engrossed in her phone, while Amitabh Bachchan gazes out of the window. 

Jaya Bachchan birthday

In this photo, while the actor-turned-politician is still buried in her phone, son Abhishek Bachchan gives a look at the lenses.

Jaya Bachchan birthday

Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also a part of this gala. On Monday night, Shweta rang in her mother's birthday with a few more friends at a plush restaurant in Bandra-Kurla-Complex in Mumbai. Shweta had organised for a dinner party. 

The veteran actress Jaya Bachchan made her debut with the film, Guddi (1971) and left a strong impression on everyone's minds with her performance. Thereafter, she did films like Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan among other films. The actor was also bestowed upon with a Padma Shri award in 1992.

Also Read: Jaya Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the veteran actress
Jaya Bachchan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

aishwarya rai bachchanjaya bachchanaaradhya bachchanamitabh bachchanbollywood news

Here's why Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just like any other Mumbaikar!

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards

Miss T wins the Best New Restaurant gong at the mid-day Guide Awards