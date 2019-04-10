Aishwarya Rai's birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is sweet

bollywood

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wish for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan is the sweetest. She shared a photo of hers with daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this photo on her Instagram account.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent a sweet birthday wish to her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan on Instagram. The actress shared a photo of hers with Jaya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and gave an adorable caption. She wrote: "Happiness always." The trio made for a beautiful family portrait. It was on Tuesday, April 9 that Jaya Bachchan turned 71.

On the eve of Jaya Bachchan's birthday, the family sans Aishwarya and Aaradhya were spotted going out to possibly celebrate the Mili actor's 71st birthday. The family - Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan was seen in the new luxurious Mercedes car purchased by Amitabh Bachchan just a few days ago.

Could it be a gift for his wife Jaya from the megastar?

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan snapped together in their new car. Pictures: Yogen Shah.

In this picture, Jaya Bachchan is seen engrossed in her phone, while Amitabh Bachchan gazes out of the window.

In this photo, while the actor-turned-politician is still buried in her phone, son Abhishek Bachchan gives a look at the lenses.

Daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also a part of this gala. On Monday night, Shweta rang in her mother's birthday with a few more friends at a plush restaurant in Bandra-Kurla-Complex in Mumbai. Shweta had organised for a dinner party.

The veteran actress Jaya Bachchan made her debut with the film, Guddi (1971) and left a strong impression on everyone's minds with her performance. Thereafter, she did films like Mili, Sholay, Silsila, Chupke Chupke, Abhimaan among other films. The actor was also bestowed upon with a Padma Shri award in 1992.

