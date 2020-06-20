Aishwarya Rajesh and other South stars are all-praises for Penguin

The long-awaited mystery thriller film Penguin released on 19 June 2020 on the OTT platform of Amazon Prime Video. The film has been written and directed by Eashvar Karthic in his directorial debut and some prominent personalities of the industries are already all praises for the film as it is evident from their social media! A few of those personalities include:

Aishwarya Rajesh took to her Twitter handle and posted, "Now #Penguine streaming on @PrimeVideoIN do watch it with your entire family and enjoy lockdown stay home stay safe ...@KeerthyOfficial @EashvarKarthic @karthiksubbaraj @StonebenchFilms [sic]"

Director Rathna Kumar was in praise of the movie and Keerthy's performance, he posted:

#Penguin. A solid suspense thriller with Terrific performance from @KeerthyOfficial. She stole the thunder from many promising debutants. Interval shot is. Huge applause to Director @EashvarKarthic , DOP @karthikPalaniDP,Editor @Anilkrish88 & Producer @kaarthekeyens. pic.twitter.com/9vKL0kZXnN — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) June 18, 2020

Film producer S.R.Prabhu congratulated the team of the film on their OTT release by posting the caption: "Best wishes to team #Penguin for their direct OTT release today! Congratulations too!! [sic]"

Actor Vaibhav posted commending the film and the team wrote, "Got a chance to watch a thrilling journey of a mother .... superb performance by @KeerthyOfficial best debut @EashvarKarthic super proud of our very own @StonebenchFilms @kaarthekeyens @karthiksubbaraj who make films that are truly a class apart n soulful @Music_Santhosh [sic]."

Director and actor S J Suryah posted: "Congrats @kaarthekeyens for the nice emotional thriller from stone bench .... @KeerthyOfficial Dop , look and feel ...... @karthiksubbaraj sir's production 1st time in prime ..... dir & team sjs [sic]"

The lead role is played by Keerthy Suresh and she is seen in one of her most promising performances. Penguin is produced by Karthik Subbaraj under the banner Stone Bench Films and is also produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Sudhan Sundaram, and Jayaram under Passion Studios. Amazon Prime members in India and across 200 territories can watch the most-awaited film in Tamil, Telegu, and the dubbed version in Malayalam.

The audience has been storming over social media and has been posting positive reviews with the '#Penguin' which was trending on social media as well. Penguin has already created quite a buzz among the netizens so make sure to watch the movie and not miss out!

