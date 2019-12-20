Aishwarya Sakhuja on playing a negative role in Yeh Hai Chahatein: Wanted to do something different

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Star Plus' is all set to take its audiences on a trip of an enchanting love story with its next fiction offering- Ye Hai Chahatein, story of two people who are brought together because of their deep-rooted love for NOT each other, but someone else. Preesha (Sargun Kaur), a young, strong, independent single mother whose world revolves around tending to her son and her family and on the other hand, Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi), a Rockstar and free-spirited young man, who can go to any extent for his brother.

What do they have in common? Little, perhaps, except that they were destined to fall in love. Yes, with each other. Star Plus's next fiction offering Ye Hai Chahatein brings viewers an unconventional romance that transcends societal taboos and life stages.

While it is known to everyone that Sargun Kaur and Abrar Qazi will be seen as the protagonists, talented actor Aishwarya Sakhuja will be seen as the antagonist (Ahana) in the show. Ahana is a spoilt brat who has a stern personality but very selfish and double-faced. Aishwarya Sakhuja said, "I wanted to take up something significant and different from what I have done earlier. And, I think waiting for 2- 2.5 years has helped, patience has finally paid off. No other role has excited me until I was offered to play the character of Ahana.

Though Ahana is the antagonist in the show, she is beautiful, strong and her obsessive streak to get what she desires is attractive in its own dark way. All these factors drew me to the character and I am very excited to bring alive a different side of me to the television screen."

Well, we can't wait to watch Aishwarya in a brand-new avatar, can you?

Watch Ye Hai Chahatein starting December 19 at 10:30 PM only on Star Plus.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates