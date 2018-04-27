AITA nominates Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri for Arjuna award

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has nominated country's top singles player Yuki Bhambri and doubles expert Rohan Bopanna for the Arjuna award



Rohan Bopanna

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) has nominated country's top singles player Yuki Bhambri and doubles expert Rohan Bopanna for the Arjuna award. AITA Secretary General Hironmoy Chatterjee confirmed that they have nominated the two players.

"Yes, we have recommended them," said Chatterjee. Yuki recently reclaimed his place in top-100 after a string of impressive performances, achieving his career-best rank of 83. "It's an honour to be nominated. It's acknowledgment of my hard work," said Yuki.

Bopanna, who had won the French Open mixed doubles title last year with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski, was nominated last year after the deadline had passed. Since only one athlete is presented the award from one discipline, most likely it will be Bopanna who will bag the award if a tennis player gets it this year.

Winning a Grand Slam is equal to winning a World Championship as per the points system. "There are definitely many players who deserve it and Rohan is one of them. He has done well over the years," said Yuki.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever