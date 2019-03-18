AJ McLean 'weds' wife again for music video

hollywood

The white wedding was a contrast to the couple's real-life nuptial, which took place seven years ago at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California, where black and red was the theme

AJ McLean. Pic/Instagram account

Los Angeles: Singer AJ McLean and Rochelle re-enacted their marriage as part of the Backstreet Boys member's music video for his latest solo single, "Boy and a man".

The ceremony was filmed at a barn at the picturesque Golden Oak Ranch in California. weather god created a few showers, but could not dampen the fun.

"Rain on your wedding day is good luck!" AJ laughed as Rochelle arrived in a flowing, long-sleeved, plunging white gown and pretty floral hairpiece, reports etonline.com.

While the mother of two admitted to feeling nervous about filming the video, which comes out on Monday, AJ kept things fun. "She's not thrilled about being on film, but she's a trouper and she's doing it for me," he said.

The white wedding was a contrast to the couple's real-life nuptial, which took place seven years ago at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California, where black and red was the theme.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates