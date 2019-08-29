Ajantha Mendis retires from all forms of cricket

cricket

Ajantha Mendis who made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2008 and last played in international cricket in 2015, took 288 wickets for his country across the three formats.

Ajantha Mendis in the midst of an appeal during a Sri Lanka-West Indies game

One of Sri Lanka's most impactful spinners in their cricket history, Ajantha Mendis, has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, bringing an end to a short but record-breaking career.

Famous for his "carrom ball", Ajantha Mendis snapped 70 wickets in 19 Tests, 152 in 87 ODIs and 66 in 39 T20Is but he couldn't prolong his career due to injuries and loss of form.

Former Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews took to Twitter to congratulate Ajantha Mendis for his international career.

"Congratulations menda on a short but great career. Unfortunately, injuries kept u away but god is kind and will open plenty of avenues to you. Stay blessed," his former teammate Angelo Mathews wrote in his handle.

Mendis, who last featured in an ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch, had become the fastest bowler to reach 50 ODI wickets and is the only bowler to take a six-wicket haul in T20Is twice. The 34-year-old had burst on to the scene at the Asia Cup when he took six for 13 as Sri Lanka notched up a 100-run win against India in the final in 2008.

He received a Test call-up against India the same year and picked up 26 wickets in a three-Test series at home which Sri Lanka won 2-1.

One of the best batting lineups in 2008 in Test cricket, which included the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid were bamboozled by the spinner's mystery balls.

Plagued by injuries, Ajantha Mendis could not achieve according to his potential in international cricket and the bowler who was known to have the capability of bowling 6 different balls in an over, will be remembered for being one of the best mystery spinners to have played the game

