Ajay-Atul to make their on-screen debut with Riteish Deshmukh in Mauli song 'Maaji Pandharichi Maay'

regional-cinema

Composer duo Ajay-Atul on making their on-screen debut alongside Riteish Deshmukh in Mauli song 'Maaji Pandharichi Maay'

Ajay-Atul with Riteish Deshmukh and Saiyami Kher in the video

Having made several Bollywood actors groove to their foot-tapping numbers in front of the camera, music composers Ajay-Atul find themselves trading places in Riteish Deshmukh's upcoming Marathi production, Mauli.

The composer duo has graced the screen for the song, Maaji Pandharichi Maay, at Deshmukh's behest. While the song forms a part of the climax, Deshmukh has shot for a special promotional video featuring Ajay-Atul alongside him and lead actor Saiyami Kher.

Deshmukh reveals that while he had given the brief for a devotional track to the composer duo, they surprised him with their composition. "They came up with a song that was completely opposite to the brief given to them. In fact, their composition made us revisit our screenplay and that changed it for the better."

Talking about facing the arc lights for the first time, Ajay Gogavale says, "It was Riteish's wish that we feature in the video." Atul adds, "Riteish gave us complete freedom in creating the songs. After Sairat (2016), we are happy to work on a Marathi film again."

Also Read: Ajay-Atul to give 'distinctly different music' for 'Super 30'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates