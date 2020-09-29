Ajay Boricha: A social worker from Rajkot known for taking up too many social ventures

Rajkot could be known for many things but these days it also shines with a young man called Ajay Boricha who is an emerging youth icon in the city. He has remained active in this field and has even carved his niche hard in the domain of social work. He has taken up several social issues in the society and his efforts have garnered good support from the city youth as well. He has formed his own group called Yuddh EJ Kalayan, which does a number of things in the society.

He keeps on organizing a number of social work activities like organizing blood donation camps, medical checkup camps, helping the poor students, guiding the unemployed youth to get jobs and many more. With these blood donation camps, he was able to garner good support from the local youth and communities who came forward to donate the blood. These bottles of blood donated by the Rajkot based people helped to save the lives of many suffering from COVID and other ailments.

Thus he along with his NGO have worked wonders during the lockdown phase. The event was organized in association with another group Swami Vivekananda SamarastSimiti, which brought a decent result. Besides organizing the health or blood camp, he also runs a campaign against cow meat. He feels that cow meat should be banned in the entire nation and hence he along with his group keep on organizing various awareness campaigns and drives.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever