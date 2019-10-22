Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone all set to clash at the box-office on January 10, 2020

On October 21, 2019, Ajay Devgn unveiled his look from Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and reconfirmed that the period drama will hit the screens on January 10, 2020. Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone, is also releasing on the same date. There had been talks that Devgn might do a rethink considering the Padukone-starrer had booked the date earlier. But with Devgn in no mood to relent, let's see if Chhapaak's makers postpone the release.

But, in case you were unaware, there's one more film that's releasing on the same day as Tanhaji and Chhapaak, superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar. Given his infallible clout and massive fan-base, not only in India but internationally too, the phenomenon could give both Devgn and Padukone a run for their money.

Coming to Devgn's historical, it also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Kajol essays the role of his wife whereas Khan plays the antagonist, Udai Bhan. Keeping the nuances of all the past period films in mind, Om Raut seems to have created a grand sweeping saga with monumental war sequences and the battle between the warrior and the evil.

With Chhapaak, Padukone visits a space she has never visited before. Based on the true incident that nearly crippled Laxmi Agarwal's life, who's an acid attack survivor, Padukone has stated how this was her most challenging character, both physically and emotionally. Meghna Gulzar has a fine understanding of human emotions that powered her earlier two films, Talvar and Raazi, and Chhapaak should take the legacy forward.

On the work front, Padukone is also in talks with Karan Johar and Shakun Batra for a dark romantic drama and is collaborating with Ranbir Kapoor and Luv Ranjan for a rom-com. Devgn, on the other hand, will star in Maidaan, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and will also have a cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi.

