Ajay Devgn and Kajol banter on Twitter as their film Ishq completes 22 years

In 1997, Indra Kumar made the romantic-comedy, Ishq, which was one of the biggest hits of that year and even completed 100 days in cinema halls, a feat that's nearly impossible to achieve today. And as the film turns 22 on November 28, Devgn and Kajol had an amusing banter on Twitter.

Devgn shared a poster of the film featuring him and the actress and wrote one of the songs as the caption- Neend Churayi Meri Kisne O Sanam? Tuneeeee.

Take a look right here:

And this is what Kajol replied- Tumhari neend churake, dekho main kitne chain se soyi hoon. Have a look right here:

Ishq still continues to be a popular film on satellite and has even inspired a lot of memes on social media. It also brought together two of the biggest stars in the same film, again something that rarely happens today. On the work-front, Devgn and Kajol are now all set to unite once again for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which also happens to be the actor's 100th film.

Also starring Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, this magnum opus directed by Om Raut is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from this mega-ambitious film, Devgn also has films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, and RRR coming up next year. Well, talking about the other leading man of the film, Aamir Khan is gearing up for Laal Singh Chaddha, the remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump.

He is also in talks with the makers of Vikram Vedha for the Hindi version with Saif Ali Khan and is also expected to play the late Gulshan Kumar in his biopic, Mogul.

