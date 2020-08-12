Ajay Devgn and Yash Raj Films to team up for the first time?

2020 seems to be a special year for both Yash Raj Films and Ajay Devgn. One of the leading production houses in the country celebrates its Golden Anniversary whereas Devgn is on the brink of completing three glorious decades. There couldn't be a better year for them to collaborate for a project.

And now, Pinkvilla reports that the two are coming together for the first time for a film that will be directed by filmmaker Rahul Rawail's son, Shiv. A source informed the portal, "Ajay and Aditya Chopra were in talks to collaborate on a film for the last one and a half years. They finally locked in on a project which will be their first together."

It added, "Rahul Rawail's son Shiv Rawail has been signed on by YRF to direct his debut directorial and for the same, the producers have locked Ajay in the lead. Details about the same are not yet known as the project is completely kept under wraps."

Talking about the plans of YRF on the occasion of its golden anniversary, the source stated, "The team at Yash Raj are planning a grand line up of some massive films being announced to commemorate YRF's 50th year in Bollywood. The movies include Tiger 3 with Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Anand's next starring Shah Rukh Khan & Deepika Padukone, Victor Acharya's comedy with Vicky Kaushal and now, the Shiv Rawail project that stars Ajay."

Devgn has one of the most impressive line-ups of films till the next year. After the blockbuster success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, he gears up for projects like Maidaan, Bhuj: The Pride of India, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Chanakya, Raid 2, and also has a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Ajay Devgn To Reprise Idris Elba's Role In Luther's Bollywood Version?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news