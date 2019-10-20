Ajay Devgn announces when the first look of Tanhaji will be out and it's sooner than you think!

There's hardly any actor in the Hindi film industry that can create emotions merely with his eyes. Yes, the first and the only name that comes to mind is Ajay Devgn. When the first look of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior came out, we got a glimpse of Devgn and his face covered with his turban, only a close-up of his eyes. That was enough to indicate this would be another intense drama.

This is a historical saga about the eponymous character and his fearlessness and how he represented Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army and fought till his last breath. It's an ambitious role and Devgn should deliver another rousing performance. The actor took to his Twitter account and announced when the official first look of the film be out. It's sooner than you think, yes, it's tomorrow itself.

Directed by Om Raut, the film also stars Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. Kajol reunites with Devgn and essays the character of Savitri Malusare, Tanhaji's wife. We are personally looking forward to watching this drama for the antagonist, Udai Bhan, played by Saif Ali Khan. The last time he veered into the space of villainy, he gave us the unforgettable Langda Tyagi in Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara. Devgn and Khan will be on the opposite sides once again, and we can't wait for this battle to unfold on the celluloid.

All set to release on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar. And on the work front, Devgn will also star in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, RRR, and will also be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Khan, on the other hand, has films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Tandav and the Vikram Vedha remake coming up.

