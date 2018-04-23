Ajay Devgn celebrated parents' 50th wedding anniversary

Ajay Devgn and wife Kajol celebrated Viru and Veena Devgn's 50th wedding anniversary



Viru and Veena Devgn

Yesterday, Ajay Devgn celebrated his parents' (Viru and Veena Devgn) 50th wedding anniversary. Not known to be party-hearty, Devgn made an exception as it's a landmark year by saying, "A life together is meant to be celebrated." We agree.



Ajay Devgn

Kajol also took to Instagram to share a photo of the lovely couple from the celebrations. On the work front, Ajay Devgn, who turned 49th last month the actor celebrated his birthday with his family in Paris. The Singham star is a complete family man and spends all the special occasions with them. While they celebrated the special day in Paris, he posted the pictures on his social media for his fans.

On the work front, Ajay Devgn is currently shooting for Total Dhamaal which stars Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor among others. Wife Kajol was last seen in the Tamil film VIP 2, directed by Soundarya Rajnikanth. She will be seen in Pradeep Sarkar's new film in which young National Award-winning actor Riddhi Sen plays her son.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates