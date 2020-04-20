Ajay Devgn: if you've recovered from COVID-19, you are a Corona Warrior

The entire world has been facing the problem of the Coronavirus outbreak that has shackled our lives and claimed them too. Everyone is doing their bit and ensuring we all can collectively combat the pandemic. Ajay Devgn has now urged every one of us to donate our blood so that the virus can be overpowered quickly.

Taking to his Twitter account, he wrote- "If you've recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up now" (sic) Have a look right here:

If you’ve recovered from COVID19, you are a Corona warrior. We need an army of such warriors to overcome this invisible enemy. Your blood contains the bullets that can kill the virus. Please donate your blood, so others, especially the serious ones can recover. Sign up nowð — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 19, 2020

And here was another tweet:

Well, this is indeed a heartfelt initiative that needs to be lauded and followed as well. So isn't it high time that we did our bit to defeat the virus? On the work front, Devgn has multiple films like Maidaan, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, Bhuj: The Pride of India, and Chanakya coming up!

