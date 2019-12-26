Ajay Devgn makes a special request to Vishal Dadlani on the sets of Indian Idol 11

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Indian Idol season 11 has been in limelight because of its contestants and their melodious voices. Not to forget to mention the show's judging panel which includes Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. The super hit Jodi of Ajay Devgn and Kajol visited the show to promote their upcoming movie Tanhaji and motivate the Top 7 contestants.

Rishabh Chaturvedi the Rockstar of Indian Idol performed on the songs, "Tune muje pehchana nahi and Suraj Hua Maddham". His performance enthralled everyone from the judges to the special guests Ajay and Kajol. When Ajay Devgn asked Rishabh what is the story behind his mehndi, Rishabh told him that he is a huge fan of Alia Bhatt and has put mehandi of her name. He also told he has a written a song for Alia which Vishal Dadlani made Alia listen to and she also loved the song. Ajay told Vishal to make Rishabh sing in front of Alia and then see what is her reaction to it.

Kajol who is the queen of Romance said, "Singing romantic songs is very difficult because you have to have a softness and correct expressions for these kinds of songs and I must say you have all the qualities to become a great romantic singer".

Himesh Reshammiya while appreciating Rishabh said, "The way you sang today was enchanting. Both the songs you sang are legendary ones and singing them with so much grace is brilliant."

Stay tuned and watch Indian idol season 11 every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates