Ajay Devgn meets his lucky charm ahead of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's release

For some actors in Bollywood, there are lucky dates and lucky days, very few of them have lucky mascots. Ajay Devgn has found his! It's none other than his Ishq co-star Aamir Khan, and he himself says so. Taking to his Twitter account, he announced Khan is lucky for him. How? You may ask!

Well, during the release of Golmaal Again in 2017, the two actors met after a long time and Aamir even took to his Twitter account to share a picture, in case you've forgotten, here's a little blast from the past.

Take a look right here:

Here's to Golmaal ðÂÂÂ !!! Met Ajay after so long :-) . What a great guy! pic.twitter.com/OOdqJ89B30 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 14, 2017

And the two reunited just a few days before the release of Total Dhamaal. And now, just two days before the release of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, one of Devgn's most ambitious films till date, the duo reunited and also had the company of the lovely Kajol, here's Devgn's tweet that describes Khan as his lucky charm:

Tanhaji is arguably one of the biggest films of the year and also one of the most anticipated. It has a massive budget, a luscious scale, eye-watering camerawork, and opens in the cinemas in 3D as well. And because the eponymous character was an unsung hero from Maharashtra, the film has also been dubbed in Marathi for the state.

It may be clashing at the box-office with Rajinikanth's Darbar and Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, we feel this period drama has all the chances to get a grand opening and grander collections.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates