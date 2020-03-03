Ajay Devgn on Saif Ali Khan's comments on Tanhaji: Broke his legs

In an interview after the release and success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan said he knew what was being shown in the film was not history, leaving Ajay Devgn miffed reportedly. And now Tanhaji himself broke his silence! At the trailer launch of Sooryavanshi, where he'll return at Bajirao Singham after Simmba, a reporter asked him about Khan's comments and what he had to say on them.

In his own unique style, he said he went to his home and broke his legs, and he isn't even able to walk properly these days. The entire auditorium broke into laughter, and as everyone was silent again, he quipped, "I don't know where these reports come from."

Here's the video:

Khan was also called out on social media when he said that there was no concept of India until the British gave it one. Well, coming back to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, it has turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of both Devgn and Khan's careers, and the former will now make a series of films on the unsung heroes India had.

And as far as Sooryavanshi is concerned, the actor said he was watching the trailer for the first time at the launch itself and found it to be fabulous. This is Rohit Shetty's cop universe that's likely to continue for long.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates