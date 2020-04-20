Ajay Devgn posts an adorable picture with daughter Nysa on her 17th birthday

Ajay Devgn's darling daughter Nysa Devgan has turned a year older today. The star kid celebrates her 17th birthday on April 20, 2020. Papa Devgn took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with his "dear daughter" to wish her on her birthday. He wrote, "Happy Birthday dear daughter. Wishing you every happiness today and forever. Stay home, stay safe. @nysadevgan @kajol [sic]"

Fans poured wishes on Ajay Devgn's post for Nysa.

Nysa, one of the most popular star kids of B-town, moved to Singapore for further studies as she enrolled at the United College of Southeast Asia. However, amid COVID-19 pandemic, Nysa flew down from Singapore to Mumbai.

On the work front, Ajay will next be seen in Maidaan, based on the golden era of Indian football. The actor essays the role of the late legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, "Maidaan" is scheduled to hit theatres on November 27, 2020. He also has "Bhuj: The Pride Of India" coming up, a patriotic film set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

