Ajay Devgn recovers from tennis elbow; attends a puja for his new VFX office

Ajay Devgn seems to have recovered from tennis elbow rather quickly. Yesterday, he attended a puja for his new VFX office - his long-cherished dream. The actor was said to be in so much pain that he could not raise his arm and found it difficult to shoot for Akiv Ali's film. The yet-untitled romantic-comedy film also features Rakul Preet Singh and Tabu.

Looks like, popping pills and rubbing an ice pack has helped the actor get back on his feet.

On the work front, Ajay is also prepping for his upcoming film titled "Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior", where he will essay the title role of Subedar Taanaji Malusare a military leader in the army of Shivaji and also the founder of the Maratha Empire in 17th century India. "The prep is going on and we would start shooting in August," he said about the period-action film.

Last week, Ajay Devgn also shot for the number "Paisa yeh paisa" from the 1980 film "Karz" for "Total Dhamaal". Devgn, who is also co-producing it, shared a photograph from the set too. "Total Dhamaal" is the third film in the comedy entertainer franchise "Dhamaal". The second film was "Double Dhamaal". Slated to release on December 7, "Total Dhamaal" also stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Arshad and Jaaved.

