Ajay Devgn refuses to cut even his 50th birthday cake!

bollywood

On April 2, Ajay Devgn clocked 50 and even though it was a landmark year he still refuses to cut his birthday cake

Tabu, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh

It is well known that Ajay Devgn has cake trauma. He avoids blowing the candles and cutting his birthday cake. Yesterday, he clocked 50 and even though it was a landmark year, he requested co-stars Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh to do the honours at the trailer launch of their next, De De Pyaar De, at a suburban multiplex. Composer Amaal Malik sang happy birthday.

Devgn, who detests partying, did not host a big fat celebration with industry folk either. Instead, he obliged fans outside his Juhu home by interacting with them and posing for snapshots. Wife Kajol took to her Instagram to wish hubby in an adorable way. Apart from Kajol, many other actors including Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Suniel Shetty, and Divya Dutta showered Ajay with love and wishes. Kajol and Ajay tied the knot in 1999 and are proud parents to Nysa and Yug.

De De Pyaar De will see him playing a 50-year-old in love with a girl (Singh) who is half his age. In Madhur Bhandarkar's Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji (2011), he also essayed a character who is in a relationship with a younger girl (Shazahn Padamsee). De De Pyaar De, directed by Akiv Ali and produced by T-Series and Luv Ranjan, releases on May 17.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates