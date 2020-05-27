Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan with a heartfelt post, says 'Can still feel you beside me'

On May 27, 2019, Ajay Devgn's father and ace action director, Veeru Devgan, passed away after a cardiac arrest. He was suffering from breathing problems and was admitted to the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai. His condition got critical that led to cardiac arrest.

Devgn had then taken to his Twitter account to thank everyone for their prayers and support. He wrote- "We are grateful to all of you for the way you have shared our loss. Thank you all for the prayers and support. [sic]"

Today is his first death anniversary and Devgn has taken to Twitter to pen an emotional note accompanied by a small video that showcases a montage of their moments together. Have a look right here:

Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/A8aYyF70bV — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 27, 2020

Veeru Devgan was one of the most reputed and successful action directors of Hindi Cinema and worked in some of the biggest and most revered films of those times. Some of his most remembered works included Inkaar (1977), Mr. Natwarlal (1979), Kranti (1981), Himmatwala (1983), Shahenshah (1988), Tridev (1989), and Phool Aur Kaante (1991).

