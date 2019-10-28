Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to team up for Baiju Bawra?

Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Leela Bhansali caught up at producer Anand Pandit's Diwali bash. They got talking about a collaboration and things have moved swiftly." Devgn is said to feature in Bhansali's revenge drama, Baiju Bawra, which will hit screens in Diwali 2021. The two last teamed up in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). The filmmaker will begin work on it after the Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ajay Devgn is said to feature in Bhansali's revenge drama, Baiju Bawra, which will hit screens in Diwali 2021. The two last teamed up in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). Apart from this, the actor is also a part of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, along with Saif Ali Khan and Kajol. The actress reunites with Devgn and essays the character of Savitri Malusare, Tanhaji's wife.

All set to release on January 10, 2020, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior will clash at the box-office with Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak and Superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar. And on the work front, Devgn will also star in Bhuj: The Pride of India, Maidaan, RRR, and will also be seen in a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi.

Speaking of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the director has announced two films one after another. The first is Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt and releasing on September 11, 2020. And now, he has announced his next film too, titled Baiju Bawra. The film is all set to release on Diwali 2021. The eponymous character was a music maestro and a singer who was known to haunt and charm people with his soothing and enigmatic voice.

